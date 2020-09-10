Northeast Ohio artist with brain disorder creates portraits of fallen Cleveland police officers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Youngstown-area artist Ron Moore Jr. carried portraits into Burke Lakefront Airport, also carrying his own burden; a 16-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
“Whatever struggles I’m facing is nothing compared to the struggles their families face of a loved one not coming home, so that pushed me to make a difference to them,” Moore says. “We care about them. We appreciate all their services and we want to bless the families and the other officers because the police department, they’re not just brothers in blue and fellow officers but they’re a family."
Detective James Skernivitz died after getting shot while on duty last Thursday on Cleveland’s near West side off West 65th Street along with a civilian, Scott Dingess.
Officer Nick Sabo died of a self-inflicted gunshot later that same night.
“What I hope is achieved is the families and the officers can look at the portraits and they can feel the sense of love and commitment in every single pencil stroke,” says Moore.
In another tribute, a Cleveland police officer has made COVID face masks that reads “BACK THE BLUE” with Detective Skernivitz’s name, badge number, and EOW.
The masks will get distributed to officers with about 70 going to the Gang Impact Unit, where Det. Skernivitz worked.
