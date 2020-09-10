Northeast Ohio Weather: Fog an issue this morning, otherwise cloudy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Widespread fog out there the first part of the morning. Visibility will be less than a quarter mile at times. We have a front cutting right across our area. It is drifting to the south. North of the front is where we have “trapped” low level moisture. Some would call this a marine layer. It’s a low cloud deck and it is going to be difficult for it to break up today and tonight. This low stratus cloud deck will eventually cover the entire area before the end of the day. It remains humid. Temperatures will be cooler because of the clouds. I have us in the lower to middle 70s along the lakeshore this afternoon. You’ll still come close to 80 degrees in the Akron-Canton area. Clouds tonight as we fall to around 60 degrees by early tomorrow morning.