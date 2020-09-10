Northeast Ohio weather: Low clouds linger through Friday morning, sunshine returns Friday afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A nearby stationary front will move off to our east today, allowing high pressure to return to the region on Friday.
What does that mean for us?
We’ll eventually get rid of all of these low clouds, but it is going to take some time.
In the short term, expect cloudy skies through tonight and into tomorrow morning.
More areas of patchy fog will develop tonight and into tomorrow morning.
However, I don’t think the fog will be as thick or as widespread as it was this morning.
Temperatures will slowly fall into the low 60s by tomorrow morning.
Humidity levels will also finally drop off tonight, making for a very pleasant Friday.
While we will begin the day Friday on a very cloudy note, skies will clear during the second half of the day.
Be patient though.
This clearing process is going to be very slow.
Temperatures will only top out in the low 70s on Friday.
A typical high for Friday’s date is 76°, so we are going to be a bit below average.
Regarding this weekend’s forecast, low pressure will approach the region late in the weekend.
Its accompanying cold front will move over the Great Lakes and through our area on Sunday.
This will bring rain back into the equation.
Saturday morning will be quiet and dry, and we’ll even see some sunshine.
Clouds will thicken as the day goes on though.
Scattered showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and evening hours.
Rain will linger into Sunday morning.
We should slowly dry out from west to east during the day Sunday, giving us a window Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening to get outside.
Then again, with NFL football back this weekend, I expect most of us would have been inside Sunday, rain or no rain!
