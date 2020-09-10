Ohio woman loses thousands of dollars in ‘car wrap’ scam

A BBB Investigative Report on counterfeit check scams says, “BBB receives many complaints from victims who are approached via email or social media to “shrink wrap” their cars with advertisements for energy drinks, beer, or other products in exchange for a monthly payment, often around $200 per month. Fraudsters tell victims that companies are happy to pay for this type of advertising. The FTC has issued a warning about car wrap scams. Victims receive a counterfeit check, which they are told to deposit, and then to send money through Western Union or MoneyGram to the company that will supposedly wrap their cars. But the check is counterfeit, and by the time victims realize it, they have lost the money they sent by wire. Energy drink company Red Bull reports it has reached out to the FBI about this problem. The company’s website posts a warning about this and other types of fraud using its name, stating “Red Bull does not do such advertising at all and never asks third parties to brand their private cars.” There are several businesses that really do pay people to place ads on their cars. Greg Star, one of the owners of carvertise.com in Delaware, pays Uber, Lyft, and other drivers to wrap their cars for hospitals, colleges or businesses like Buffalo Wild Wings. Carvertise typically pays drivers $100 per month for periods of time between two and twelve months. Star says that they never send people checks, instead sending drivers to the locations where they have their cars wrapped with an ad. Carvertise itself pays the company that wraps the cars. He also says that scammers have begun impersonating his business and that they hear from victims once or twice a week. He says this has been a growing problem that involves victims who are may be vulnerable.”