30 deaths, an additional 1,121 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 4,354 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 134,086 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will speak on Thursday at 2 p.m. about the latest COVID-19 information and will provide an update to the state’s color-coded threat level system.
An additional 6,980 cases and 290 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 14,164 hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 3,070 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
