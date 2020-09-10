Over 1 million Ohio voters applied for absentee ballots, Secretary of State says

OHIO (WOIO) - What does the 2020 Presidential Election look like in the age of COVID-19?
In Ohio, it’s 1,000,579 absentee ballots applications with 54 days remaining until the general election.
“While we’re making sure voters will be able to safely vote in-person, this incredible demand for absentee voting speaks to the confidence Ohioans have in the system,” Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said in a quote on the website.
“It’s strong. It’s secure. And our county boards of elections are prepared.”
Apply for absentee ballots by 12:00 p.m. Oct. 31.
A Secretary of State press release said county boards of elections were financially propped up by an 87% allocation of Ohio’s $12.8 million CARES Act fund.
There were only 28 days left before 2016′s general election by the time one million Ohioans had requested to vote by mail.
The Ohio Secretary of State says these practices are important for absentee voters:
- Fill in the information properly
- Include your email and/or phone number
- Don’t wait
- Double check your return envelope
- Track your ballot
