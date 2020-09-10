8-year-old Akron girl shot while riding in a car, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An eight-year-old girl was rushed to Akron Children’s Hospital after being shot while riding in a car Thursday afternoon, police said.
Akron police said the child was in a car on or near Copley Road around 1 p.m. when she was shot.
Officers said around 1:17 p.m. they received multiple 911 calls regarding shots fired in the 1200 block of Copley Road.
Moments later, police said there was an additional 911 call regarding the 8-year-old victim, who had been brought to a home in the 900 block of Greenwood Avenue.
The little girl’s condition has not been released.
Other children were inside the vehicle, but no other injuries were reported, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-334-COPS.
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
Callers can remain anonymous.
