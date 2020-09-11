Akron woman robbed at gunpoint by passenger of ‘freelance cab ride’ set up on social media

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for the suspect who robbed a 19-year-old woman who agreed to give a ride that was arranged on social media.
According to investigators, officers responded to a crash on Payne Avenue on Thursday night.
The woman told police that she was robbed at gunpoint by an unknown male who she agreed to give a “freelance cab ride” to the suspected customer after being contacted by him on social media.
Shortly after being picked up on Byers Avenue, the male brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s purse, police said.
The woman crashed her car and the suspect fled from the vehicle on foot with the purse that contained an undisclosed amount of money and other personal items.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Akron police at 330-375-2490.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.