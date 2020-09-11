Boy riding bike on I-90 east-Innerbelt Bridge critically injured, Cleveland Fire reports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A boy riding a bike on the Innerbelt Bridge in downtown Cleveland was struck by a vehicle, and is in critical condition, according to Cleveland Fire.
The boy, between the ages of 11 and 13, was rushed to MetroHealth hospital, according to Cleveland EMS.
A maintenance crew was nearby when the crash occurred, and they performed CPR on the boy until first responders arrived.
Two eastbound lanes of traffic were closed on the bridge Friday afternoon before the Ontario Street exit, causing moderate traffic delays.
The lanes have been reopened.
