Coventry Schools quarantines 9 staff members, moves 2nd grade online after positive COVID-19 test

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Coventry Local Schools announced staff quarantines and changes to their in-person learning plan Thursday after sharing that an elementary school employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The statement said nine other staff members will quarantine and 2nd grade will not hold classes Friday.
The 2nd grade students will also transition to a week or so of at-home learning.
The school said its goal is returning 2nd graders to the classroom by Sept. 22.
However the statement also noted that students may return sooner or later depending on the development of this situation.
Students who had direct contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19 will be individually notified, the school said.
The statement said Coventry Local Schools made these decisions by working with the Summit County Health Department.
