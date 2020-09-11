Flags of Honor commemorates Cleveland Police Det. James Skernivitz at Edgewater Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A display of American flags at Edgewater Park has been temporarily dedicated in honor of slain Cleveland Division of Police Det. James Skernivitz.
The display, regularly presented by the FBI Cleveland Citizens Academy Alumni Association to honor service and law enforcement members, will be visible at Edgewater Park through Sept. 13.
Skernivitz, 53, was working undercover when he was fatally shot on Sept. 3 while sitting in a parked car on Cleveland’s West side during an apparent attempted robbery, according to investigators.
A civilian passenger sitting in Skernivitz’s unmarked police car was also killed during the incident.
Three people have been charged in connection to Skernivitz’s death; an 18-year-old and two teenagers.
Funeral services for Skerinivitz were held on Friday as law enforcement officers from throughout Ohio lined the streets of downtown Cleveland.
A 10-foot American flag flown at half-staff will also be on display at Edgewater Park in honor of the slain Cleveland detective through the weekend.
