How to navigate downtown Cleveland on the morning of Det. James Skernivitz’s funeral

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fallen Cleveland Police Department Det. James Skernivitz will be laid to rest Friday morning. Many downtown roads will be closed to allow for increased traffic due to his funeral. Here’s a list.
The closures begin at 6 a.m. Friday.
Closures:
Carnegie Avenue: East 9th St. to Ontario St. (One east bound lane open for access to Tri-C garage)
Ontario Street: Carnegie Ave. to Huron Rd. (Two south bound lanes open for egress)
Ontario Street: Northbound at East 9th St. and Orange Ave. 2(Two lanes for left turns at Carnegie only)
- Access to Cuyahoga Community College garage is allowed
- Orange Avenue at Ontario Street will be rerouted north onto East 9th Street.
I-90 Eastbound off-ramp (Exit 171) to Ontario St.
Huron Road – Ontario Street to Prospect Avenue (Local access to businesses and garages will be allowed)
East 4th Street – High Street to Huron Road
No parking streets:
Ontario Street parking cut outs between Carnegie Avenue and Huron Road
Huron Road from West 6th Street to Prospect Avenue
East 4th Street from High Avenue to Huron Road
East 9th Street from Bolivar Road to Erie Court
Bolivar Road from East 7th Street to East 9th Street
Skernivitz’s funeral, originally scheduled to take place at St. John the Evangelist in downtown, is taking place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, according to his obituary.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.