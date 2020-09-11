Live: Funeral services held for slain Cleveland police Detective James Skernivitz

Cleveland, OHIO (WOIO) - The funeral services for slain Cleveland Division of Police Detective James Skernivitz will take beginning Friday morning.
19 News will live stream the services beginning at approximately 9 a.m. with a procession from A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes in Middleburg Heights to the funeral location at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland.
Skernivitz, 53, was working undercover when he was fatally shot on Sept. 3 while sitting in a parked car on Cleveland’s West side during an apparent attempted robbery, according to investigators.
A civilian passenger sitting in Skernivitz’s unmarked police car was also killed during the incident.
Three people have been charged in connection to Skernivitz’s death; an 18-year-old and two teenagers.
