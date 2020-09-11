Live: Funeral services held for slain Cleveland police Detective James Skernivitz

James Skernivitz will be remembered this week, days after he was killed in the line of duty on Cleveland's West Side. (Source: Cleveland Division of Police)
By Avery Williams | September 11, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT - Updated September 11 at 8:37 AM

Cleveland, OHIO (WOIO) - The funeral services for slain Cleveland Division of Police Detective James Skernivitz will take beginning Friday morning.

19 News will live stream the services beginning at approximately 9 a.m. with a procession from A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes in Middleburg Heights to the funeral location at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland.

Skernivitz, 53, was working undercover when he was fatally shot on Sept. 3 while sitting in a parked car on Cleveland’s West side during an apparent attempted robbery, according to investigators.

[ How to navigate downtown Cleveland on the morning of Det. James Skernivitz’s funeral ]

A civilian passenger sitting in Skernivitz’s unmarked police car was also killed during the incident.

Three people have been charged in connection to Skernivitz’s death; an 18-year-old and two teenagers.

