2 men in custody for shooting of 6-year-old Akron girl

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are behind bars, for the shooting of a six-year-old Akron girl Thursday afternoon.
Akron police said Marqualle Clinkscales, 23, and Corey Jemison, 39, were shooting at each other after an argument around 1 p.m.
According to officers, Clinkscales' shots struck a vehicle in the 1200 block of Copley Road with six children inside; including, the victim.
The little girl was brought to a home in the 900 block of Greenwood Avenue, where someone inside called 911.
EMS rushed her to Akron Children’s Hospital where she had emergency surgery.
Police said she remains in critical condition. Her name has not been released.
A second child suffered minor injuries, after being grazed by a bullet, said police.
Clinkscales was arrested after a vehicle pursuit a short time after the shooting.
He is charged with two counts of felonious assault and tampering with evidence.
Akron police said Jemison was the driver of the vehicle involved in the shooting.
The vehicle was found disabled on Greenwood Avenue and Jemison was taken into custody on Delia Avenue, according to police.
Jemison is charged with felonious assault and weapons under disablity.
Police said Jemison was also charged with a parole violation.
Police added additional charges are pending.
