North Ridgeville residents mourn 9/11 victims with moment of silence

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - At 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, the first tower fell to its knees after being struck during a terrorist attack.
Nineteen years later, Northeast Ohio paused to remember the day.
“It’s surreal at that point in time, you know? You kind of were, your mind was going everywhere because you didn’t know what was going on and what was going to happen next,” said Brian Miles.
On Friday, 19 Years later, at that exact time the first tower was hit, a group of residents in North Ridgeville stood in silence and prayer as they remembered those who died.
“Patriots that ran there without thinking of the dangers to themselves. Lord, we just lift them up to you.” said one resident in prayer.
“The 343 firemen who went in and didn’t return, you know it shows their bravery, going into the unknown, same with the police officers who went in to try and assist,” said Miles.
The group stood on the corner of Route 83 and Center Ridge Road until 10:28 a.m.
In remembrance of the second tower, and those who were lost due to its collapse.
“I just want people to remember what happened and how we did come together as a nation afterward,” said Miles.
As every second passed, horns were blown in solidarity.
