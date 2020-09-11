Northeast Ohio Weather: Skies slowly clear through the afternoon, rain returns this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Is anyone else tired of these persistent low clouds?
I get it!
I’m happy to report that we should see some slow clearing through the afternoon.
The keyword there is slow.
A great majority of the evening will feature mostly clear skies.
Skies will become partly cloudy overnight, as temperatures fall into the upper 50s by morning.
Take advantage of today’s break in the humidity, if you can.
Humidity levels will climb through the day on Saturday.
Saturday will begin on a nice, dry note, but showers and storms will move in during the afternoon.
They will be pretty scattered, and it won’t be a constant rain.
Do keep the umbrella close for your evening plans, as hit or miss showers and storms will continue.
Rain will linger through the first half of the day Sunday.
We should dry out nicely by Sunday afternoon, giving us a little window to get outside and get some fresh air.
Saturday’s high: 80 degrees
Sunday’s high: 79 degrees
For planning purposes, if you’re thinking ahead to next week, it looks absolutely incredible!
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.