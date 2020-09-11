Northeast Ohio Weather: Stubborn cloud cover will slowly break up today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are playing the low cloud cover game and I will be monitoring satellite images to see when this low stratus will get out of here. My current thinking is we will be cloudy all morning then slowly clear the clouds out from northeast to southwest this afternoon. High pressure is northwest of us this morning, but we have “trapped” low level moisture keeping the clouds in place. We will hit out high between 70 and 75 degrees later this afternoon once we get some sun. It will be breezy downwind of Lake Erie out of the northeast. The strongest winds Downtown Cleveland and points west. Partly cloudy sky tonight and many will dip into the 50s by early tomorrow. We have a First Alert Saturday night for showers and storms with the next system. Heavy rain the main threat. The team will keep you informed through the weekend.