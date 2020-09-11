Ohio AG forms Cold Case Unit to tackle unsolved murders, sexual assaults

OHIO (WOIO) - Ohio’s new Cold Case Unit will work to bring justice to the survivors and victims of unsolved murders and sexual assaults, the Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced in a Friday press release.
The unit will cooperate with police departments who’d originally caught the cases they are re-investigating.
“We can make a difference, even when years have passed since a murder or sexual assault,” Yost said in the release.
“Consider how DNA testing advances have unmasked, time and time again, violent criminals who got away with living among us for too long," he said.
The unit will utilize criminal intelligence tactics, laboratory analysis, cyber crime forensics and crime scene forensics.
The release said these strategies can include interrogations and exhumations, DNA testing and fingerprint analysis, and even genealogy research after familial DNA tests.
The Cold Case Unit is teaming up with Project SEND and Project SAK, according to the release.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.