Several Northeast Ohio communities cancel city-organized Halloween events; list of trick-or-treat times

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - COVID-19 concerns have already prompted several Northeast Ohio communities to cancel city-promoted Halloween events.
Events being canceled:
- Copley Township - Not holding Halloween in the Park event and trick-or-treat times will not be sponsored by the township; neighborhoods can organize their own celebrations.
- Fairlawn - Not hosting citywide trick-or-treat
Other cities and towns in Northeast Ohio are still anticipating to move forward with trick-or-treating:
- Avon - Trick-or-treating scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
This list will be updated as more details are provided.
