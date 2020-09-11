Several Northeast Ohio communities cancel city-organized Halloween events; list of trick-or-treat times

(Source: KSWB via CNN)
By Chris Anderson | September 11, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT - Updated September 11 at 12:55 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - COVID-19 concerns have already prompted several Northeast Ohio communities to cancel city-promoted Halloween events.

Events being canceled:

  • Copley Township - Not holding Halloween in the Park event and trick-or-treat times will not be sponsored by the township; neighborhoods can organize their own celebrations.
  • Fairlawn - Not hosting citywide trick-or-treat

Other cities and towns in Northeast Ohio are still anticipating to move forward with trick-or-treating:

This list will be updated as more details are provided.

