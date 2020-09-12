Cleveland Heights Police: 16-year-old girl left home with suitcase, now missing for several days

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old girl has been missing for several days after possibly running away, Cleveland Heights Police Department said.
Summer Cheeks is just over 5″ tall and weighs about 120 pounds, police said.
She was last seen wearing gray jogger sweatpants and a black and yellow Cleveland Heights High School shirt.
Police said Cheeks took a suitcase with her.
Police said the family of Summer Cheeks is concerned.
Cheeks hangs out on E. 40th Street in Cleveland sometime, police said.
Please call Cleveland Heights Police Department at 216-321-1234 with any tips regarding Cheeks’s disappearance.
