8 deaths, an additional 1,242 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 4,411 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 136,568 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Saturday.
An additional 7,115 cases and 293 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 14,284 hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 3,088 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.