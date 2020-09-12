Man fatally struck while attempting to cross I-271, Bedford police say

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being struck while attempting to cross I-271 Saturday afternoon, according to a Bedford Police Department Facebook post.
The post said he was hit in the northbound lane while trying to cross the freeway.
The Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.
The post said two lanes of traffic are blocked.
Bedford Police Department advises travelers to avoid the area.
This is the second pedestrian death since Friday in the Cleveland area. Both victims were attempting to cross a major road.
