Medina Scouts build tables so Highland Schools can socially distance during lunch

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina Scouts raised $9,000 to build 71 picnic tables for Highland School District so that students can socially distance during lunch.
The Boy Scouts of America’s Chippewa District of the Great Trail Council led the project.
The tables will go to the middle school and high school, according to a release.
The release said the scouts are giving up their weekend mornings to build 15 tables a day, starting at 10 a.m.
They’ll work Sept. 12, 13, 19 and 20.
Builders told 19 News that this is an Eagle Scout project.
