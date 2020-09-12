29 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Saturday there are 29 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 5,231 citywide.
Health officials said the ages of those affected range from their teens to over 60 years old.
No new deaths were reported by health officials in the city’s update for Saturday.
You can read the state’s COVID-19 numbers update from Saturday below.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
