Northeast Ohio Weather: 19 First Alert Weather Day

19 First Alert Weather Days: Rounds of rain, storms expected Saturday night and Sunday
By Avery Williams | September 12, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT - Updated September 12 at 7:39 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - ALERT DAYS both Tonight and Sunday for possible localized flooding in heavy downpours.

Today: Increasing cloudiness with the threat of showers and storms on the rise as we head through the afternoon and evening. Highs: Low 80s.

Tonight: Showers and storms with locally heavy rain. Lows: Upper 60s.

Sunday: Rain and thunder mainly early in the day then diminishing. Again, locally heavy rain will be the primary threat. Highs: Mid to Upper 70s.

Sunday night: Decreasing Cloudiness. Lows: Upper 50s.

Monday and Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mainly sunny. Highs: 70-73 both days.

