Northeast Ohio Weather: 19 First Alert Weather Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - ALERT DAYS both Tonight and Sunday for possible localized flooding in heavy downpours.
Today: Increasing cloudiness with the threat of showers and storms on the rise as we head through the afternoon and evening. Highs: Low 80s.
Tonight: Showers and storms with locally heavy rain. Lows: Upper 60s.
Sunday: Rain and thunder mainly early in the day then diminishing. Again, locally heavy rain will be the primary threat. Highs: Mid to Upper 70s.
Sunday night: Decreasing Cloudiness. Lows: Upper 50s.
Monday and Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mainly sunny. Highs: 70-73 both days.
