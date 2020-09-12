People are once again preparing for possible flooding in Northeast Ohio

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Jamie Leonard lives on Brainard & Old Brainard road in the Pepper Pike neighborhood.
It’s a spot that traditionally gets its fair share of flooding.
“When we’ve had a lot of rain in front of the driveway to our neighbor’s house we’ve had it bad enough when couple of cars have gone through and they stalled out,” Leonard said.
Leonard says Police have been extremely proactive in these situations.
Trying to keep residents safe.
“Oftentimes there’s a police officer out here preventing cars from coming down so that sometimes helps keep the cars off this road," he said.
They’ve lived here for three years and know they also have to do their part to stay safe when the waters rise.
