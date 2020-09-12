Pride Ride celebrates Cleveland’s LGBTQ community in car parade

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many members of Cleveland’s LGBTQIA+ community celebrated pride, unity and visibility Saturday during a Pride Ride event.
The car parade looks different than Pride celebrations of year’s past due to COVID-19.
This format allowed for social distancing.
The parade began a little after 11 a.m. and started at Edgewater Park and finished at Detroit Ave.
Drivers could decorate their car, but everything had to be firmly attached.
No one was allowed to throw things from their cars due to safety concerns.
19 News was there.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.