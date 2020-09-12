5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

By Chris Dellecese | September 12, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT - Updated September 12 at 5:39 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A brand new season of Cleveland’s #1 football show, Tailgate 19, kicks off at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Longtime host Tony Zarrella is joined by analysts Josh Cribbs, Bob Golic and Reggie Langhorne.

The guys will discuss:

* Kevin Stefanski’s first training camp and how he compares to Freddie Kitchens

* What to expect from Baker Mayfield in a pivotal season 3 as the Browns starting QB

* How the Browns defense can slow down league MVP Lamar Jackson

* The game’s key matchup: Browns rookie tackle Jedrick Wills against Baltimore veteran Calais Campbell

* Who will have more catches this season: Jarvis Landry or Odell Beckham Jr.

