12-year-old boy dies after being struck while running on I-90 east-Innerbelt Bridge, CPD says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old boy died Saturday after being struck by a vehicle while running onto the Innerbelt Bridge in downtown Cleveland, according to Cleveland police.
Police said the boy was rushed to MetroHealth hospital by EMS, where he was pronounced dead.
A maintenance crew was nearby when the crash occurred, and they performed CPR on the boy until first responders arrived.
Police said the boy ran from a group home in 2300 block of W. 14th Street, which is where he stayed.
He ran from the home up the freeway ramp, according to police.
Police do not know why the boy ran.
The boy’s identity is currently unknown.
