A 15-year-old girl entered the car of a man her mother didn’t know Tuesday. Mentor PD says she hasn’t came back.

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Michaiah Snell’s mother told 19 News that she saw her daughter get into a man’s car Tuesday.
Saturday, Mentor Police Department confirmed that Michaiah has not returned home.
Michaiah‘s mother said her daughter left home around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday. Her mother said she saw Michaiah, 15, enter a man’s silver, 4-door sedan after the driver approached her near the family home.
Her mother said she did not recognize the driver.
Her mother yelled at the car, but she said they did not stop.
Michaiah’s family said she is 5″3′ and weighs 120 pounds. She has bright red hair and brown eyes.
Michaiah has a chest tattoo that reads “Blessed,” her mother said.
She was wearing a black jacket with a crop top, black tights and black shoes with colored laces when she left home, her mother said.
Her mother said Michaiah did not take anything with her.
Michaiah’s family said they believe she could be in Willoughby, University Heights or Cleveland Heights.
Please contact the Mentor Police Department at 440-255-1234 with any information regarding Michaiah’s disappearance.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.