Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett explains decision to kneel during the national anthem

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns defensive end and star Myles Garrett knelt during the national anthem before the Browns and Baltimore Ravens kicked off their season openers Sunday afternoon.
During postgame, Garrett explained his decision on why he knelt during the national anthem.
“Just a message," Garrett said. "No disrespect to anybody who has served, anybody who is in law enforcement or is serving right now. Anybody who has served before that I have known, I do not think they have taken it as a disrespectful thing, and it is not that. If we continue to do the same thing or we switch it up, that is something we will worry about next week. My decision to do that has no bearing on my game and it doesn’t bear on my conscience either. After that is done, I am in game mode.”
The Browns lost to the Ravens, 38-6.
