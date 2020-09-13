After the 1st: Browns 7, Ravens 10

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns offense used the run game to power down the field late in the first quarter. Nick Chubb ripped the Ravens defense for a 29 yard gain, moments later Kareem Hunt picked up 23 on a run to the two yard line. Two plays later Mayfield hit Njoku who was wide open in the end zone for the Browns first touchdown of 2020, cutting Baltimore’s lead to three.
Baltimore drew first blood in the first game of the year when Lamar Jackson hit tight end Mark Andrews in the back of the end zone for five yard touchdown pass. Andrews was left wide open by the Browns defense.
The drive started on the Cleveland 49-yard line after the Raven defense intercepted Mayfield on the Browns first drive. On a 3rd and 10 Mayfield’s pass was tipped then picked off by Marlon Humphrey.
The Ravens added a Tucker 41-yard field goal that also came courtesy of a short field. On the Browns second drive they attempted a fake punt on a 4th and four. Jamie Gillan took off running but was stuffed and fumbled a yard shy of the first down. Baltimore recovered at the Browns 26 yard line.
Both teams on the field on Sunday left 2019 with a bad taste in their mouths. The Browns limped to a 7-9 finish after being the chic pick of the year. The Ravens went 14-2, but were upset at home in their first playoff game by Tennessee.
Mayfield in particular enters 2020 with a chip on his shoulder. After a historic rookie season in 2018, one where he passed for more touchdowns than any rookie in NFL history, he took a step back last season. He was intercepted 21 times and saw his completion percentage fall to 59%. He was noticeably less accurate than in 2018, something his new coaching staff thinks will improve this year with better footwork.
Kevin Stefanski had an anything-but routine off season. The first year coach was without the benefit of mini-camps, OTA sessions or preseason games. The Ravens will have that advantage over the Browns on Sunday. John Harbaugh and the Baltimore staff are much more established than what the Browns have.
Kick off is at 1:00, see the game on 19.
