No new deaths, but 22 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported on Sunday no new deaths, but there are 22 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 5,252 citywide.
Health officials said the ages of those affected range from their teens to over 50 years old.
You can read the state’s COVID-19 numbers update from Sunday below.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.