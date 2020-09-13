No new deaths, but 22 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

4 deaths, an additional 837 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours.

(Source: Michael Dakota)
By Simon Hannig | September 13, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT - Updated September 13 at 5:19 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported on Sunday no new deaths, but there are 22 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 5,252 citywide.

Health officials said the ages of those affected range from their teens to over 50 years old.

Posted by City of Cleveland - City Hall on Sunday, September 13, 2020

You can read the state’s COVID-19 numbers update from Sunday below.

The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.

CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.

