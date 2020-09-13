South Euclid Police search for owner of malnourished dog covered in pink paint

This morning, Notre Dame College students discovered this dog running loose near College Rd in our city. The dog appeared very malnourished, and for some reason, painted pink. The dog has been taken in by our officers and fed. Attempts have been made to remove the pink paint. Any information regarding this would be of great benefit to our police department. We would like to hold the individuals who did this accountable, and reunite the dog with their original owner (provided of course the original owner isn’t the person(s) who painted and malnourished the dog). JDiLillo@sepolice.us