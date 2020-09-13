South Euclid Police search for owner of malnourished dog covered in pink paint

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) -A malnourished dog, who happens to be painted pink, is now in the care of South Euclid Police.
Notre Dame students took the pup to police after finding it loose near College Road, a South Euclid Police Department Facebook post said.
“Attempts have been made to remove the pink paint,” the post said.
South Euclid police want to reunite the dog with its family unless it was abused and painted in their care, the post said.
Police are looking for those responsible, they said.
Contact JDiLillo@sepolice.us with any information regarding this dog.
