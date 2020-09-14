Akron bar’s liquor license revoked after refusing to follow COVID-19 last call restrictions

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Dating back as far as Aug. 6, the state reports the Highland Tavern allowed consumption of beer, wine, mixed beverages, or liquor on the premises after 11 p.m. in violation of the COVID-19 order.
There was a hearing involving the Highland Tavern back on Sept. 8 in Columbus to defend its actions.
Apparently, the tavern didn’t make the case for why patrons were allowed to drink past 11 p.m.
Last week, the Ohio Liquor Control Commission heard 19 cases alleging establishments had broken the rules.
The Highland Tavern denied all the violations while admitting to the facts.
The Commission said based on the evidence, it revoked the tavern’s liquor permit effective Oct. 2nd.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.