Akron Police looking for driver in deadly hit-skip

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) -Akron Police are looking for the driver of a car who hit and killed a man standing on the side of the road Saturday night.
Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, a black Nissan Ultima hit 60-year-old Ervin Detweiler on I-77 North near the on-ramp from East Wilbeth Road, Akron Police said.
Detweiler’s Dodge Ram pickup truck had broken down and he was standing alongside the road while a tow truck hooked up his disabled vehicle.
The Nissan Ultima sideswiped the truck and hit Detweiler, dragging him north along the roadway.
The car then left the scene.
Police said the Nissan Ultima has front-end damage on the right side.
Call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 with any information.
