Cuyahoga County residents allowed to return early voting ballots to 6 library branches

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections voted on Monday to allow six library branches to be designated as sites for residents to return early 2020 presidential ballots.
Board members voted unanimously on the plan that will place “politically balanced teams” at the six library branches throughout Cuyahoga County, beginning Oct 13 from noon to 6 p.m. on select days.
- Tuesdays: Oct. 13, 20, 27
- Thursdays: Oct. 15, 22, 29
- Saturdays: Oct. 17, 24, 31
Voters will be able to return completed ballots and submit vote-by-mail applications at the designated library branches instead of traveling to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections building in downtown Cleveland.
Cuyahoga County Libraries:
- Fairview Park Branch – 21255 Lorain Road
- North Royalton Branch – 5071 Wallings Road
- South Euclid-Lyndhurst Branch – 1876 S. Green Road
Cleveland Public Libraries:
- South Brooklyn Branch – 4303 Pearl Road
- Harvard-Lee Branch – 16918 Harvard Avenue
- Glenville Branch – 11900 St. Clair Avenue
A temporary site will also be established at the Campus International High School, located at 3100 Chester Avenue in Cleveland, with varying hours.
“The behavior of voters has drastically changed due to health concerns surrounding the current pandemic,” said Anthony Perlatti, Director of the Board of Elections.
Perlatti also said the number of ballot requests have already surpassed the total number cast by mail, indicated that people are trying to avoid travel and crowded places.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose previously ruled that each county can only have one drop box to collect absentee ballots.
