Cleveland Browns boot kicker Austin Seibert after missed opportunities in Baltimore

Cleveland Browns place kicker Austin Seibert (4) attempts an extra point in the first half during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Baltimore. The Browns are replacing kicker Austin Seibert after he missed an extra point and field goal in Sunday's opener, a person familiar with the decision told the Associated Press. Seibert, who clanged his extra point off the left upright and pushed a 41-yard field-goal try to the right, will be replaced by Cody Parkey, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not made the move official. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File) (Source: Terrance Williams)