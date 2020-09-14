Cleveland Browns boot kicker Austin Seibert after missed opportunities in Baltimore

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns wasted no time making a change following Sunday’s 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, releasing kicker Austin Seibert and elevating Cody Parkey from the practice squad.
Parkey, a 7-year veteran who kicked for the Tennessee Titans last season, previously kicked for the Browns in 2016.
Seibert missed an extra-point in the first quarter on Sunday, and a 41-yard field goal late in the second quarter. He was a fifth-round draft pick in 2019.
In another move, tight end David Njoku was placed on injured reserve, although that’s not the lengthy hiatus it used to be.
New this season, a player going on injured reserve is allowed to return after missing only three games, and teams may return an unlimited number of players from injured reserve throughout the year.
Njoku recorded three receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown at Baltimore before leaving with a knee injury.
