Catholic Diocese of Cleveland to install Edward Malesic as new bishop today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bishop Edward Malesic will be installed as the 12th bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland during a Mass at 2 p.m. today.
The Mass is set to take place in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Cleveland.
A ticket is required to attend.
Pope Francis appointed Malesic as the next bishop for the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland back in July.
Malesic was previously the bishop of Greensburg, Pennsylvania. He was chosen for that position in 2015.
Malesic replaces Bishop Nelson Perez, who was named the new Archbishop of Philadelphia.
You can watch a live video of today’s ceremony on the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland’s website.
