Cuyahoga County courthouse prepares for jury trials to resume in COVID-19 era

They will get their temperature taken there and receive a mask and bag with hand sanitizer and other necessities. That’s where the majority of waiting and deliberating will take place. They will also hold some court proceedings in the massive ball rooms. Sheehan said “we’ve done everything possible to allow a trial to be able to go forward in Cuyahoga County. One of the things that I want to stress is our jurors are the backbone of our system.” Since the pandemic began, the system has accumulated a huge backlog of cases.