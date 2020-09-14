4 deaths, an additional 1,079 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 4,419 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 138,484 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a regular COVID-19 briefing on Monday, but is holding a special bill signing ceremony for House Bill 606.
An additional 7,249 cases and 293 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 14,378 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 3,097 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
