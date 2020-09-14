Dog covered in pink dye was not harmed, South Euclid police say

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents and officers were concerned after finding a pink dog, that appeared to be malnourished Sunday.
Notre Dame College students found the dog running loose near College Road and brought it to the South Euclid police department.
The owner was found after police posted it on their Facebook page.
According to officers, the owner explained the pink color was from a natural vegan dye, which is not harmful.
The owner also said the dog is of a smaller build and not malnourished.
Police added no charges will be filed.
