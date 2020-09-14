Dog covered in pink dye was not harmed, South Euclid police say

(Source: South Euclid Police Department)
By Julia Tullos | September 14, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT - Updated September 14 at 11:31 AM

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents and officers were concerned after finding a pink dog, that appeared to be malnourished Sunday.

Notre Dame College students found the dog running loose near College Road and brought it to the South Euclid police department.

This morning, Notre Dame College students discovered this dog running loose near College Rd in our city. The dog appeared very malnourished, and for some reason, painted pink. The dog has been taken in by our officers and fed. Attempts have been made to remove the pink paint. Any information regarding this would be of great benefit to our police department. We would like to hold the individuals who did this accountable, and reunite the dog with their original owner (provided of course the original owner isn’t the person(s) who painted and malnourished the dog). JDiLillo@sepolice.us

Posted by South Euclid Police Department on Sunday, September 13, 2020

The owner was found after police posted it on their Facebook page.

According to officers, the owner explained the pink color was from a natural vegan dye, which is not harmful.

The owner also said the dog is of a smaller build and not malnourished.

Police added no charges will be filed.

