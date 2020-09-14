Fans react on social media to Sunday’s Cleveland Browns blunder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There was a lot to be said about the Cleveland Browns' season opener on Sunday; a 38-6 loss to the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens.
Fans took to social media to vent about Sunday’s loss, with many not holding back while others saying not much has changed for the team.
The Cleveland Browns, with first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski and third-year quarterback Baker Mayfield, will look to redeem themselves with a Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
