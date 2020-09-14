Gov. DeWine to sign bill granting employers protection from coronavirus-related lawsuits into legislation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will sign into law House Bill 606 during a special ceremony on Monday afternoon.
Once in effect, House Bill 606, also known as the “Good Samaritan Expansion Bill," will grant employers “essential” operations legal immunity from civil lawsuits related to COVID-19.
Employers protected from liability for injury, death, or loss that was caused by the transmission of the coronavirus would include hospital workers, volunteers, grocery store employees, churches, and delivery drivers.
The bill would be retroactive to March 9; the date the state of emergency in Ohio was declared.
House Bill 606 was introduced by Republican State Rep. Diane Grendell
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Senate President Larry Obhof, and Speaker of the House Robert Cupp will participate in the 2 p.m. bill signing ceremony.
