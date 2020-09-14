Northeast Ohio school nurses face more responsibilities, expanded roles during Covid-19 pandemic

"Often times clinics are located right inside the central office. That’s kind of ‘command central’, a lot of people coming in and out and that’s not ideal when we’re looking at the situation that we’re looking at this year. We’re looking at spaces for school clinics that have good air ventilation, whether that’s through HVAC system or just good air flow that has windows. Not all school clinics prior to this had a window in it,” Sitko said.