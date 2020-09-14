Northeast Ohio Weather: Flirting with Fall overnight, 80s return by Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure will strengthen over the Great Lakes today and then build to the East Coast on Tuesday.
This will keep things nice and dry in the short term.
(In fact, the longer term forecast is also quite dry.)
Tonight will be pretty chilly, even for this time of the year.
Temperatures will fall into the 40s (!) by tomorrow morning.
Typical overnight lows for this time of the year are in the mid 50s, so we are going to be running well below average tonight.
Despite a very cool start to the day Tuesday, temperatures will warm into the low 70s tomorrow afternoon.
Expect plenty of late Summer sunshine.
You may notice that it will be a little hazy from time to time.
That haze is courtesy of wildfire smoke being lofted overhead from the fires on the West Coast.
This won’t impact our air quality, but it will bring us some haze over the coming days.
While Tuesday will be quite seasonable, high temperatures will return to the low 80s on Wednesday afternoon.
Low pressure will move north of the Great Lakes Wednesday with a strong cold front settling south across the area on Thursday.
This will translate to cooler weather Thursday and Friday.
Expect high temperatures only in the 60s on Thursday.
67 degrees, to be exact.
Friday will be even cooler with highs only in the low 60s.
Brr!
Strong high pressure will build southeast out of Canada across the Great Lakes for the upcoming weekend.
This will provide the focus for nice, dry weather.
It will be quite cool though.
High temperatures will remain in the 60s through the weekend!
