Northeast Ohio Weather: 60s to near 70 degrees this afternoon then 40s tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cooler air mass is building in this morning. High pressure is centered to our northwest and will shift north of us this afternoon. It will be breezy at times along the lakeshore with a north wind at 10-20 mph. We are tracking some lake effect clouds this morning. As drier air continues to filter into our area. look for a mainly sunny sky this afternoon. High temperatures will not get out of the 60s in many neighborhoods. I have you around 70 degrees for your high in the Akron-Canton area. A clear sky and decreasing wind tonight will allow for some chilly temperatures. I’m forecasting 40s by early tomorrow morning. It will be warmer along the lakeshore.