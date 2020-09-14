Oakwood police arrest couple in rolling meth lab

Oakwood police arrest couple in rolling meth lab
(Source: Oakwood Village police)
By Julia Tullos | September 14, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT - Updated September 14 at 1:18 PM

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and woman are in custody after police found a rolling meth lab Sunday evening.

Detective Ed Thyret said the meth lab was discovered during a receiving stolen property investigation.

According to Thyret, officers met the couple in the parking lot of Sam’s Club on Broadway Avenue just before 7 p.m.

Man and woman arrested in a rolling meth lab, according to Oakwood Village police.
Man and woman arrested in a rolling meth lab, according to Oakwood Village police. (Source: Oakwood Village police)

Thyret said the couple was selling a piece of stolen equipment.

The meth lab was discovered during a search of the vehicle.

The Southeast Area Law Enforcement (SEALE) narcotics team responded to the scene to safely remove the drug equipment.

Nobody was injured, but Thyret said it was a very dangerous situation for the officers and the nearby public.

Charges are pending against the couple, police said.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.