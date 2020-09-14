Oakwood police arrest couple in rolling meth lab

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and woman are in custody after police found a rolling meth lab Sunday evening.
Detective Ed Thyret said the meth lab was discovered during a receiving stolen property investigation.
According to Thyret, officers met the couple in the parking lot of Sam’s Club on Broadway Avenue just before 7 p.m.
Thyret said the couple was selling a piece of stolen equipment.
The meth lab was discovered during a search of the vehicle.
The Southeast Area Law Enforcement (SEALE) narcotics team responded to the scene to safely remove the drug equipment.
Nobody was injured, but Thyret said it was a very dangerous situation for the officers and the nearby public.
Charges are pending against the couple, police said.
