80% of Ohio restaurants don’t expect to break even this year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A recent poll from the Ohio Restaurant Association found that 80% of restaurant owners in the state do not expect to break even in 2020.
Limitations on restaurant capacity and the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m., combined with fears of contracting COVID-19 from indoor dining have put the industry in a pinch.
Other key findings from the Business Impact poll include:
- 44% of restaurants believe if they continue to operate at their current capacity they will be forced to close within nine months. This is the first time in many weeks less than half of restaurant owners believe they will be able to stay open for more than nine months.
- 80% of restaurant owners and operators who responded to the survey have reopened their dining rooms.
- 14% of respondents do not have any plans to reopen their dining rooms at this time.
- 41% of respondents are operating at less than half capacity.
- Only 12% of restaurants are operating at more than 75% capacity.
- 70% of restaurants have brought at least half of their employees back to work.
- 82% of restaurants in the poll are selling to-go cocktails.
