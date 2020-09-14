One dead, one seriously injured in Lake County four-wheeler crash

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday afternoon four-wheeler crash that left a woman dead and a man with life-threatening injuries.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Painesville Police Department found two bodies lying directly under the CSX railroad overpass on Northridge Road east of Casement Avenue just before 2 p.m. Sunday.
38-year-old Bianca Pizzie and 43-year-old Todd Campbell were riding a four-wheeler when they hit a concrete barrier on the railroad bridge, the Lake County Sheriff said.
Pizzie and Campbell were flung off both the four-wheeler and the overpass. They landed on the roadway below, where they were found.
Pizzie was killed on impact and Campbell was left with life-threatening injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation.
They’re asking anybody with information to call them at 440-350-5620.
